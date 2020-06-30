Gregg Ranch developer picks local firms

As of June, construction at Gregg Ranch is moving forward on the future community’s infrastructure, including finalizing water and wastewater lines, the interior drainage system, storm sewers, and 'rough cutting' interior roads for Phase 1. Courtesy photo

Construction on Marble Falls’ first large-scale development in three decades is well underway. The developer has selected two local construction and engineering firms for the Gregg Ranch project.

Harvard Investments announced this week it selected Ross Construction Inc. and K.C. Engineering Inc., both of Marble Falls, to work on the 240-acre development near the intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281.

“Any time you have a large developer doing work in your community, if they can find local engineers and contractors, that’s always the best-case scenario because they know the soil conditions, where the water tables are, the political landscape,” said Christian Fletcher, executive director of the Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation. “It’s just good to have people who have experience working on those projects. They provide a local touch you just wouldn’t otherwise get if you used national firms for everything.”

Ross Construction is continuing horizontal construction preparation, and Pulte Homes anticipates it will begin building its models as soon as the infrastructure is in place.

“It is a privilege to partner with Harvard Investments and help grow my hometown,” said Project Manager Robert Nolan of Ross Construction. “They are very experienced with extraordinary vision and an appreciation for what makes Marble Falls special. They aim to preserve our culture while providing more homes to people already working in Marble Falls or wanting to move here.”

When it’s fully built out, the master-planned community is expected to consist of 700 single-family and 250 multi-family residences and will feature walking trails, a sports field, a park with ramada, and more. Courtesy illustration

K.C. Engineering focuses on civil engineering designs for subdivisions and state, county, and municipal infrastructure. It has a varied client list, including the cities of Marble Falls and Fredericksburg and the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Harvard Investments really understands the technical side of their projects and what the builders need to provide to potential homebuyers,” said K.C. Engineering’s D. Martin Stary, who grew up in the area and graduated from Marble Falls High School. “They have been incredible partners, and we’re privileged to be part of Gregg Ranch.”

Construction at Gregg Ranch is moving forward on the community’s infrastructure, including finalizing water and wastewater lines within the community, the interior drainage system, storm sewers, and “rough cutting” interior roads for Phase 1.

Phase 1 includes 100 homes constructed by the community’s first builder, Pulte Homes, with pre-sales coming in a few months, according to a statement by Harvard Investments. These include one- and two-story, single-family detached houses. Amenities include walking trails, a sports field, a park with a ramada, a barbecue grill, and a kids’ play area.

The final master-planned community is anticipated to be home to about 700 single-family and 250 multi-family residences. It will feature an outdoor pool, a bocce ball area, jogging and biking trails, a dog park, and more.

alex@thepicayune.com