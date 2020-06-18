Michael T. Roberts of Spicewood passed away June 10, 2020

Michael T. Roberts of Spicewood, Texas, departed this world on Tuesday, June 10, 2020.

In the weeks prior to his passing, he enjoyed the never-ending company of family and friends, who virtually celebrated his 60th birthday and traveled from coast to coast to visit him and share their love.

Mike was known for his joyful spirit, his love of life, his passion for fishing and golfing, and his ability to immediately make friends with everyone he met.

He was the youngest of nine children and had 20-plus nieces and nephews, two sons, and innumerable friends. His smile, sparkling eyes, and laughter were infectious. He loved people, and people loved him back.

Throughout his 2½-year battle with brain cancer, Mike never once complained or lamented his luck. He continued to live life to the fullest until the very end.

Mike will be missed immensely by his family, his wife of 21 years, and many dear friends. There will be a small, private memorial service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his life will forever be celebrated.

Contributions in his name may be made to Cancer Commons, the Brain Tumor Network, or Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Tremendous thanks and gratitude to Texas Oncology-Austin, MD Anderson-Houston, Visiting Angels of Marble Falls, and Texas Home Healthcare & Hospice.