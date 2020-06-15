Barton ‘Gene’ Oestreich, 90, of Llano passed away June 13, 2020

Barton “Gene” Oestreich was born on August 14, 1929, to Roberta McDermott and Alex Oestreich in Castell, Texas.  Gene passed away June 13, 2020, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 90.

Gene was raised in Castell and Llano. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Upon his return from the Korean War, he moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where he worked for Hein Chevrolet. 

Gene married Loreta Weed and started a family on May 2, 1962. Together, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he managed the school bus lot for Albuquerque Independent School District. In 1967, they returned to Llano. In 1969, along with the Jim Mathis family, they started Bible Baptist Church. 

Gene was a master mechanic. He was known as a mechanical genius and for his ability to invent anything. They owned and operated Gene’s Gulf Clinic. Gene worked for Central Texas Electric Co-op as the shop manager for many years until his retirement.  

Gene is survived by his wife, Loreta Weed Oestreich; sisters, Peggy (Ernest) Spiekermann and Connie (Gary) Richardson; sons, Rickey (LaKay) and Barton (Julie) Oestreich; daughter, Martha (Bruce) Roberts; grandchildren Jason, Hank (Kayla) and Richard (Jennifer) Oestreich, Kelly (Staci) Oestreich, Isaac Carver, Nathaniel Roberts, Shayna Seward, and Samantha and Salena Oestreich; and many loved great-grandchildren. 

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Sue Oestreich, and grandson Slayton Seward.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Bible Baptist Church in Llano.

Donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 700 E. Young, Llano, TX 78643; or to the charity of your choice. 

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.

