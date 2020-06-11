J.T. Boyd, 88, of Kingsland passed away June 9, 2020

J.T. (Jake) Boyd, 88, of Kingsland passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was lovingly surrounded by his family at home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls with Pastor Harold Vanicek of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park on Park Road 4.

Jake was born on May 24, 1932, in Georgetown, Texas. He was the youngest child of Artie and Ivy Boyd. Jake met the love of his life, Violent Boyd, in grammar school. They married on August 19, 1950, in Leander, Texas, and raised three boys together.

Jake was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and jokester. He adored life and worked diligently for those whom he loved. Jake was a route salesman for many years, owned a service station in Austin, and retired from Texas Instruments. After retirement, Jake continued to stay busy by loving on his grandkids and working as a ranch foreman at the Nalle Ranch.

Jake was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Buck Boyd; and two sisters, Ruth Bobbitt and Marie Coarsey.

His memory will be cherished by his wife of 70 years, Violent Boyd, and his three sons and daughter-in-laws, Steve and Kathy Boyd, Rusty Boyd and Maxine Jackson, and Calvin and Julie Boyd. Jake is also survived and will always be adored by his five grandkids and six great-grandkids.

Pallbearers will be provided by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Marble Falls.

The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Kimberly Russel, Dr. Sandy Anne of Baylor Scott & White, and the beautiful angels of Century Hospice. Thank you all for your care and respect for Jake during his life here on Earth.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home of Marble Falls.