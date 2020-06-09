Barbara Bond Westmoreland May, 72, of Lakeway passed away June 5, 2020

Barbara Bond May, 72, of Lakeway, Texas, passed away on June 5, 2020. Born in Austin, Texas, on November 25, 1947, she was raised in Freeport, Texas.

Barbara graduated from Brazosport High School in 1966. That same year, she was crowned Miss Brazosport and went on to compete in the Miss Texas Pageant. She led the varsity cheerleading squad, sang alto in the school choir and was the lead in her high school musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

Barbara enrolled in the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin. As the story goes, she donned cutoffs and lasted one day as a “hippie.”

Barbara raised two children with her first husband, Steve Westmoreland. Following her divorce from Steve, Barbara was reintroduced to high school friend Edward “Eddie” May, whom she married in 1991. She resumed her education at the University of Texas, earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree in 1997.

Barbara was admired for her beauty inside and out and adored for how she made people feel. She was fun! Her love of caregiving extended well into her later life. Even as a patient at her memory care residence, she assumed the role of caretaker, tirelessly assisting her peers.

Barbara was a beacon of light, entertaining and enjoying all of those around her. While dementia may have ravaged her memory and her abilities, it never seized Barbara’s beautiful smile nor the warm squeeze of her hand that she readily offered to all around her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, George Claude Bond; her mother, Margaret Bond; and her first husband, Steve Westmoreland.

She is survived by her husband, Edward May; daughter, Wendy Westmoreland Konradi; son, Jason Westmoreland; son-in-law, Michael Konradi; daughter-in-law, Lisa Galo Westmoreland; grandchildren, Camden Konradi, Carrigan Konradi, Kelsie Westmoreland, and Alexander Westmoreland; brother, Terry Bond; and sister-in-law, Deena Bond.

Due to current CDC restrictions, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the University of Texas at Dallas Center for Brain Health, HCM Hospice, or the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.