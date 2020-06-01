Donna Meyn, 73, of Horseshoe Bay passed away May 27, 2020

Donna Jeane Meyn, 73 of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away suddenly on May 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Pauline Hammerschmidt; brother, Steve Hammerschmidt; and her loving husband of 32 years, James Meyn.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Kim Kankel and husband Darrell of Burnet and Rene’ Daniel and husband Robert of Blanco; son, Patrick McGaugh of Horseshoe Bay; eight grandchildren, Ashley Bishop, Brandan Kankel, Jessica Brooker, Robert Daniel Jr., Kaitlyn Hopper, Shelby Schworm, Aletha Kankel, and Lillie Daniel; 11 great-grandchildren; her much loved cousin Diantha Veltman; and nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

Donna was born on October 15, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was a graduate of Wauwatosa West High School. After graduation, she obtained her beautician license and married the love of her life, Jim, on June 12, 1965. Their first home was at Hill Airforce Base in Utah, and over the next seven years, they made their homes in California and Ohio before finally settling in Pasadena, Texas, to put down roots and raise their girls.

Donna lived in Pasadena for the next 32 years before retiring to Horseshoe Bay in 2002

Donna had a varied and interesting career life. She was a sales clerk and manager at Foley’s department store, a teller and savings manager for Southmore Savings and Loan, a legal assistant at Thelen, Marrin, Johnson, & Bridges of Houston and Streusand and Landon of Austin, and an administrative assistant/executive director for A Place of Hope and Open Door Recovery. Her last job was at Bluebonnet Preschool as a teacher for the baby room.

Donna has left behind a legacy of LOVE!!! The first thing everyone says when you mention her name is how big she loved. Her unconditional love of Christ and her deeply held faith was not just talking the talk; she firmly walked the walk as exampled through her dedication and commitment to various church (Emmaus/Stephens) and prison (Kairos/Bridges to Life) ministries.

Donna had many interests and hobbies. She loved cooking — her banana pudding a must at every gathering — gardening – she always had her hand in the soil and her thumb was permanently green — traveling – her luggage was out and passport on hand ready to go when she got the call — and drinking wine – Moscato was a must.

Donna held many titles in her life: daughter, wife, mom, and friend, but her favorite was Meme/Meme Jeane. She loved her grandbabies and especially her great-grandbabies. She always said her one goal was to make it a three-peat on five generations of loving, laughing, and living a blessed life with ALL her babies.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool (1101 Bluebonnet Drive, Marble Falls, TX 78654 / fumcmarblefalls.com); or Open Door Recovery (1107 Ranch Road 1431 #251, Marble Falls, TX 78654 / opendoorrecovery.net)

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home of Marble Falls, Texas. Online condolences may be made at clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.

1 Corinthians 13:13 — And now these three remain: faith, hope and love; but the Greatest of these LOVE!