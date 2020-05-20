Dorothy Glenn, 97, of Kingsland passed away May 15, 2020

Dorothy Glenn passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 97. She was born October 17, 1922, in Spicewood, Texas, to Ivy Lee Hollingsworth and Leola Augusta (Kinser).

Dorothy was a resident of Kingsland for 54 years since coming from Oklahoma, and she was a member of the Highland Lakes Church of Christ in Kingsland.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Lee Hollingsworth and Leola Augusta (Kinser); husband, Joe Garnett Glenn Jr.; son Bill Glenn; and one brother and three sisters.

She is survived by sons Ivy Joe Glenn of Canyon Lake and Jim Glenn of Kingsland, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Kingsland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754, or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Kingsland. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.