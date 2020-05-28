Marble Falls High School’s ‘Tuck Everlasting’ back in spotlight with virtual awards

The Marble Falls High School production of ‘Tuck Everlasting’ earned seven nominations for the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards originally scheduled April 15 at the Long Center. Hayden Holder (left) and Ben Anderson were nominated for their acting. A virtual ceremony is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31, via the Long Center's YouTube channel. Courtesy photo

Even during a pandemic, the show must go on.

And the Marble Falls High School fine arts department’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” is back in the spotlight.

In early March, the production received seven nominations for the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards, which were scheduled for April 15 at the Long Center in Austin but canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the Long Center will host a virtual ceremony via its YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

“I think it’s so cool they’re doing this,” said Bryce Gage, co-director of the Marble Falls High School choir. “They’ve even had different Broadway stars making announcements to the different schools who are nominated.”

Marble Falls was nominated for Best Production, Best Action in a Leading Role (Ben Anderson), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Hayden Holder), Best Lighting Design, Best Musical Direction, Best Scenic Design, and Best Technical Execution.

As a Best Production nominee, the cast and crew were scheduled to perform a snippet of “Tuck Everlasting” during the April ceremony. That won’t happen now, but Gage said Holder and Anderson will play a role in the virtual ceremony, something they were also to have done during the in-person show. The two are working with Long Center officials on the program.

“I don’t know what it will be,” Gage said. “It’s going to be a surprise for all of us.”

The virtual ceremony will include performances by hundreds of students from more than 30 area schools, awards presented by Broadway stars and Tony Award winners, video highlights from the eight Best Production nominees, and five TikTok dance breaks.

“With everything else that’s going on, we weren’t thinking too much about the awards,” Gage said, “but it’s getting exciting as it gets closer.”

daniel@thepicayune.com