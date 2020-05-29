Fun and educational summer learning ideas and resources for students

As the school year ends, students and parents are probably ready to put the last nine weeks behind them, but educators ask that they look toward the future instead.

“The last nine weeks of school, there wasn’t anything normal about it,” said Leslie Baty, executive director of Elementary Education for Marble Falls Independent School District.

The feared “summer slide” might be even greater this year after more than two months of remote learning due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and restrictions. The term refers to students losing a percentage of what was gained in class over summer vacation.

Baty hopes that, with the support of parents and school district resources, students will continue to learn during the long break.

“We are working on some things to help kids with learning this summer,” Baty said. “The number one thing, however, is have them read.”

She pointed out that local libraries offer online ebooks as well as physical materials.

The district also offers summer educational resources on its website and campus webpages.

“If they go to our district website or the campus websites, we’re going to have things the kids can do throughout the summer,” Baty said. “We’re calling it the Big 3 for 3.”

Big 3 refers to reading, writing, and math.

“We want them to do those for three days during the week,” Baty said.

Curated lessons on those subjects will be available on campus webpages, broken down by grade level. Parents should choose the grade in which their student will be next year. A Connection HUB button leads kids to at-home learning opportunities and lessons.

“It has a list of activities they can do for each of the Big 3,” Baty added.

She said MFISD parents also can visit other school district websites for ideas, pointing out online lessons and activities from Leander ISD.

Another summer activity for students is writing about summer trips and backyard adventures.

“Also, we want kids to play, we want them to get outside and have fun,” Baty said. “We want them to be creative and make things. It’s been a challenging spring, and, yeah, we want kids to keep learning through the summer, but they also need to have fun.

“And be curious,” she added. “Get out there, look around, be curious and creative.”

