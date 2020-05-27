MFHS, Falls Career graduations Friday with limited attendance, livestreams

An in-person graduation ceremony for Marble Falls High School is 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Each graduating senior was given four tickets to limit attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Falls Career High School's graduation is 6 p.m. Friday at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls. Photo by Diana Cox

Graduation ceremonies for Marble Falls and Falls Career high schools are both Friday, May 29, with restrictions and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduation for Falls Career High School, Marble Falls Independent School District’s non-traditional campus, is 6 p.m. at the Johnson Park amphitheater, 230 Avenue J.

The Marble Falls High School commencement ceremony is 8 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Officials ask those planning to attend either ceremony who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

Both events will be streamed live via the MFISD website and each school’s webpage. KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune also will broadcast the Marble Falls High School graduation.

Falls Career students need to be at the park by 5:15 p.m. so school officials can explain their seating arrangements. Marble Falls graduates should arrive at the stadium by 7 p.m. School officials will check them in and go over entrance plans and seating arrangements at that time.

Both high schools issued four tickets per graduate to distribute among family or friends. Only those holding tickets will be allowed to attend. Johnson Park will be open to the public Friday during Falls Career High School’s graduation, but the seating area is restricted to ticket holders.

Those attending the Falls Career graduation can sit together in groups of four or fewer on a first-come, first-seated basis. Groups will be at least 6 feet apart.

Face masks will be available to students and faculty.

Falls Career Principal Allie Hampton thanked the city of Marble Falls for helping the school prepare for the event.

“Our Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department has done an incredible job allowing us to use their facilities, and they have been very helpful in helping us find ways that parents and friends can watch their graduates in a safe way during this COVID crisis,” she said.

Hampton also lauded the district’s technology and maintenance staffs.

“Our technology department and maintenance departments have gone above and beyond to help make this event memorable for our students,” she said.

Those attending the Marble Falls graduation at Mustang Stadium should park in the visitor parking lot on Manzano Mile, located just east of Mustang Drive off of RR 1431.

Attendees will enter from the visitor’s side and make their way to the home-side stands as directed by district officials.

People will be restricted to sitting in groups of four or fewer in five designated areas to maintain social distancing.

Face masks will be available to students and faculty. Officials encourage attendees to bring and wear their own masks.

Common areas such as stadium restrooms will be sanitized. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed at the stadium entrance and in the stands.

The district is purchasing 5-inch-by-7-inch photos of each graduate to give to them so parents and family members do not need to gather at the stadium railing above the field to take pictures.

When the ceremony is over, spectators will leave the stadium by sections. People will not be allowed on the field.

For more information on either graduation, visit the MFISD website.

daniel@thepicayune.com