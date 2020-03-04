MFHS’ ‘Tuck Everlasting’ earns theater award nominations

Marble Falls High School students Hayden Holder (left) and Ben Anderson earned Greater Austin High School Musical Theater Awards nominations for their roles in ‘Tuck Everlasting.’ Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School musical “Tuck Everlasting” earned seven Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards nominations, including for Best Production.

“This is the second time we’ve been nominated for best show,” choir director Bryce Gage said. “The last time was ‘Oklahoma!’ five years ago. This is incredible.”

The awards presentation is April 15 at Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin. Tickets go on sale March 24. The ceremony usually sells out quickly.

Two students earned individual nominations: Ben Anderson for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Hayden Holder for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Other Marble Falls nominations are for Best Lighting Design, Best Musical Direction, Best Scenic Design, and Best Technical Execution.

Gage highlighted the technical nominations.

“We’ve revved up our technical side of the program, and that’s because of (MFHS theater teacher) Jon Clark, who is incredible,” he said.

Marble Falls High School staged “Tuck Everlasting” in January. It tells the story of a family blessed — or cursed — with immortality.

Gage said the musical was a team effort, involving supportive administration as well as other teachers and students. Teachers Emily Chavez, Tenisha Graham, and Rachel Rapoza helped on the production side.

The Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards spotlight more than 30 Austin-area high schools of all sizes. It’s a prestigious honor.

“Three judges come to see your show, the whole performance,” Gage said.

These judges measure a performance against a rubric. Then, after a show ends, programs submit a 10-minute highlight reel of the performances to be reviewed and ranked by 30 judges.

The live judging makes up 65 percent of the score; the reel judging 35 percent.

At the awards ceremony, Anderson and Holder will perform in a song-and-dance routine, while the full Marble Falls cast and crew will present a scene or medley chosen by organizers.

Students will work with Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards directors on their scene and watch other schools perform.

“The kids will get so much out of just watching the other directors work with students,” Gage said. “It will be like a professional development day for us, the teachers as well. It’s amazing to be part of something like this, and we need to celebrate these kids for what they’ve done.”

