Highland Lakes Service League offering scholarships to women

The Highland Lakes Service League is accepting applications for scholarships for adult women returning to college and/or a certification program in pursuit of their career goal.

Scholarship applications are due April 16 and available at hlsl.org. Students must be enrolled in an institution of higher education or certification program.

The Service League has awarded more than $76,000 in scholarships since 2011. Last year, deserving applicants received more financial support than in years past. Two annual fundraisers, the Ladies Only Golf Tournament and the Chuckwagon Chow Down and Auction, raise funds for scholarships and community grants.

Scholarship recipients help meet the workforce needs of the community, and preference is given to applicants who are invested in staying in Burnet or Llano counties.

In her 2018 application, recipient Stephanie Hall wrote: “Throughout my years of nursing, I have encountered the challenges of obtaining nursing licensure, applying my knowledge, seeing the rewards and sadness of patient outcomes, and have felt the passion that encompasses the nursing profession daily.”

With the assistance of a Service League scholarship, Hall recently completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors. She is employed with the Ascension Seton family of hospitals.

A Service League scholarship helped Mary Seaman obtain a degree in library science and allowed her to remain in the community working in a local library.

She wrote in her application: “I have a passion for learning and discovering new things and I want to share that with others. The library has always been a safe haven for me and I have always found solace there.”

For more information on the scholarships, email Barbara Bluhm at bkbluhm41@gmail.com.