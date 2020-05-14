Weekend weather includes rain with possible flooding, severe storms

Some parts of the Highland Lakes could receive 2-4 inches of rain this weekend from a slow-moving frontal boundary crossing the area Friday into Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, “a potent upper-level disturbance will bring good chances for showers and storms from west to east Friday night through Saturday.”

The rain will likely start after 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, and pick up overnight into Saturday. The heaviest rainfall, a possible 1.5 inches, is forecast between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Highs should drop from the upper 80s into the lower 80s from Friday to Saturday. Lows will hover around the mid-60s both nights.

Weekend rainfall coupled with wet grounds from a storm earlier in the week could lead to flooding. Drivers are advised to avoid flooded low-water crossings.

“Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible,” the NWS advised.

The storms could include hail and damaging winds.

Overall, the NWS predicts 1-3 inches of rain across the Highland Lakes with some areas receiving more, including along the eastern portion.

The storms should begin to taper off Saturday evening into Sunday. If the front moves through more quickly, overcast skies could give way to clouds and sun as early as Sunday with a high of 83 and a low of 64.

On Monday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

