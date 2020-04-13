Easter morning tornado strikes RV parks in Blanco County

Members of the Hill Country Chapter of the American Red Cross survey damage at Hofbrau RV Park in Round Mountain after a tornado hit Easter Sunday morning. The Red Cross began helping people whose homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado hit two RV parks and damaged at least 60 residences, destroying 11. Staff photo by Stacee Hopkins

On Easter morning, April 12, at about 5:30 a.m., a tornado touched down in Round Mountain, sweeping over an area 200 yards wide and 6 miles long, tearing through Hofbrau RV Park south of Marble Falls.

It was one of two RV parks the tornado struck.

About 60 residences were affected with at least 11 homes destroyed and eight sustaining major damage. Two people were injured and about 15 people have been displaced as a result of the tornado, but no fatalities were reported. The two injured people were treated at the scene.

Blanco County Emergency Management estimated initial damages to be approximately $1 million.

Blanco County Judge Brett Bray has issued a declaration of emergency for the county, which was already under a disaster declaration due to COVID-19.

The American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas is among the organizations responding to the disaster, assessing damage and assisting displaced residents.

