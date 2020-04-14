Llano County judge: ‘Social discipline’ today, back to business tomorrow

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham on April 14 talked with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune's Ed Chandler about how Llano County is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff and courtesy photos

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham looks forward to the day the county can return to business as usual, but, until then, vigilance is key.

Cunningham spoke by phone to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune‘s Ed Chandler during the “Wake Up Show” on April 14 on how Llano County is dealing with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that quickly spread around the world after it was first detected in China in December.

One topic Cunningham and Chandler touched upon was the recently formed Llano County COVID-19 Task Force, created by County Attorney Rebecca Lange and Sheriff Bill Blackburn to enforce the county’s stay-at-home order.

Cunningham told Chandler that, so far, most of the task force’s efforts have been spent on educating people rather than enforcement.

“We wanted to make sure, as a county, that we worked to help people and businesses be successful,” Cunningham said in the interview. “A lot of it isn’t so much law enforcement but social discipline.”

Chandler asked Cunningham if Llano County would return to business as usual or, at least, as usual as possible.

“It’s not a question of if,” Cunningham answered. “It’s going to happen.”

After COVID-19 was first reported in the United States in January, Llano County officials met to plan for how to deal with it when it made its way to the Highland Lakes.

And not just as a public health issue.

As a former small-business owner, Cunningham knows how tough it is right now economically, especially for businesses considered “non-essential.”

“It’s essential for them to get back to business,” Cunningham said.

While he hopes the county can begin preparing to “get back to business” in a week or so, he emphasized that people still need to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“I would start by saying that we all need to stay positive,” Cunningham said when Chandler asked if he had anything to say to Llano County residents. “We need to treat everyone kind. There’s still an underlying health risk.”

Listen to the full interview at KBEYFM.com.

To learn more about what Llano County is doing in response to COVID-19, visit the county’s website.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

daniel@thepicayune.com