Local counties’ COVID-19 numbers low compared to surrounding areas

Since the state of Texas recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 4, the number of residents testing positive has ballooned from five to more than 13,000 as of April 13, but the Highland Lakes’ total remains relatively low.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Burnet County has six confirmed COVID-19 cases, Llano County has three, Blanco County has four, and Lampasas County has two cases as of April 13.

No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the four counties.

Largely populated counties to the east are reporting much higher numbers. Travis County has 774 confirmed cases and nine fatalities linked to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Williamson County has 117 confirmed cases and four fatalities.

Northeast of the Highland Lakes, Bell County has 101 confirmed case and three fatalities.

Texas, which has about 30.5 million residents, has 13,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 287 fatalities as of April 13. According to DSHS numbers, 133,226 Texans have been tested and 2,269 people have “recovered” from the disease.

The state updates its numbers at 1 p.m. daily. The stats are compiled from local health authority reports. More information can be found on the Texas DSHS COVID-19 webpage.

