How one family juggles work, school, and home life amid pandemic

Recess for Michele Boshears’ three children happens when the working-from-home mother has a conference call.

“I’ll tell my kids, ‘It’s time for recess. You guys gotta go,’” she said. “I need them to all go outside and play for 20 minutes, and then we’ll come back to what we’re doing.”

Like many Highland Lakes parents, Boshears is juggling a full-time job (she’s an independent home assessor for Child Protective Services) with home schooling kids now that campuses are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

She has a high school freshman, a fourth-grader, and a third-grader, all needing computer time, teacher time, and Mommy time as they adjust to remote learning.

The key is organization, aided by Marble Falls school district teachers who post the week’s activities in advance.

“We don’t have the problem with boredom because, not only are the kids reading, they’re doing their work assignments, and we’re also implementing our daily workouts,” Boshears said.

Family chores have become life lessons. She’s teaching the kids how to wash clothes, choose recipes, and cook. Everything is turned into a lesson.

While the demands of this new normal can be overbearing, Boshears said teachers have made a significant difference in the form of emails, text messages, and videos.

“I know there have been some days where I just feel completely overwhelmed with work and trying to do snacks and breakfast and lunch for three kids,” she said. “Just getting that message randomly, ‘Hey, Michele, we’re all in this together.’ Sometimes, those words mean more than anything.”

