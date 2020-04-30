Breweries’ All Together IPA brings ‘cheers’ to hospitality workers

Two Marble Falls breweries — Bear King (pictured) and Double Horn — joined together to create All Together IPA. Proceeds from sales of this West Coast-style beer will go to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network in support of area hospitality workers affected by the coronavirus crisis. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The hospitality industry is among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with many workers struggling to make ends meet as unemployment numbers skyrocket. Looking for a way to help these workers, two Marble Falls breweries have teamed up.

Bear King Brewing Company and Double Horn Brewing Company are selling a special edition beer, All Together IPA, with all profits going to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network in support of area hospitality workers affected by COVID-19. The beer is available in growler sizes starting April 30.

“We’ve brewed it and packaged it, and we got (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) approval on it, so we’re going to start selling it (Thursday),” said Grant Guidry of Bear King. “We are planning on selling this brand of IPA, whether we have labels or not.”

The two breweries’ West Coast-style release is a take on the All Together IPA open source recipe released by Other Half Brewing in New York with charity projects in mind.

Bear King assistant brewer Kael Brannan came across the recipe, and brewmaster J.D. Guidry modified it using ingredients on hand.

“It tastes great. It’s a strong contender in our inventory, our lineup,” Grant Guidry said.

“It’s citrusy. It’s got a great bitterness to it,” J.D. Guidry added. “It’s got a really good mouthfeel. The oat fill, the oat concentration to it is pretty high. It’s got a good body to it.”

While Bear King has closed its kitchen and taproom to the public during the coronavirus outbreak, it remains open for to-go sales of beer. The brewery is letting the Highland Lakes Crisis Center use its kitchen to prepare and package delivery meals for those in need.

“All of the owners of Bear King have talked about how we can continue supporting the Highland Lakes Crisis Network after all this is said and done, and we’re in conversation with how we can continue,” Grant Guidry said.

