Community Concert Series is about togetherness, even when apart

Pauline Reese is one of three artists performing at the second Community Concert Series show on May 1. She also played the first concert on April 17. Photo by Ronnie Madrid/Divine Radiance Photography

Kevin Naumann loves the music, but, to him, the Community Concert Series is more than just the few artists performing.

Naumann sees the Highland Lakes as a whole.

“I think it’s really great to see the community coming together to support their neighbors,” he said. “It builds the spirit that we’re all in this together, and it shows that we love each other and care about each other.”

The second Community Concert Series performance is 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 1. Three musicians will perform sets on the back porch of Hampton Inn on the Lake in Marble Falls: Brandon Alan at 6:05 p.m. and 8:25 p.m., Pauline Reese at 7:25 p.m., and Wake Eastman at 6:35 p.m. You can watch it in person by boat with safe distancing, live stream it on the 2020 Community Concert Series Facebook page, or watch it on Northland Communications Channel 9.

You also can listen to the concert on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, either on the radio dial or online.

The musicians and a cast of supporters are donating their time. All funds raised through donations on the Community Concert Series website will go to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network for a special fund benefiting service workers suffering financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first performance April 17 raised just over $4,000, said Naumann, who is the Crisis Network’s executive director.

Even as Texas begins to restart its economy May 1 with the opening of some non-essential businesses, many will continue to feel the effects of the pandemic shutdown for a long time to come.

The Crisis Network currently serves meals to about 530 people, or approximately 130 families, each day. Naumann said the organization has about 68 cases needing help with utility bills, rent, and more.

Financial assistance is available because of fundraisers such as the Community Concert Series.

“We don’t want to be paying rent all the time, but this is one of those times where you have people needing some help,” Naumann said. “We’ll help where we can.”

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network formed after the October 2018 floods that devastated many Highland Lakes residents. It addresses the immediate and longterm needs — physical, emotional, and spiritual — of the people it assists.

The Community Concert Series is a way to help raise spirits as well as lift people out of a crisis.

“I want people to know that these funds raised from the concert are going right back into the community and to their neighbors,” Naumann said. “This particular fund helps the waitresses, the restaurant workers. It’s people who have never needed help before and were ones who were helping others. This is a way we can help them out.”

The Community Concert Series also give Highland Lakes businesses a chance to share their stories about how COVID-19 has impacted them. Business owners can create a one-minute or less video about how the pandemic has challenged them and how they’ve adapted and upload it to the 2020 Community Concert Series Facebook page.

During breaks between sets, concert organizers will stream the videos.

“I think the concert and how it’s helping people is just another example about how much this community cares about each other,” Naumann added.

The 2020 Community Concert Series is sponsored by Hampton Inn on the Lake, Victory Media Marketing and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, Lake Shores Church, River City Grille, and the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce.

