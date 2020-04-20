Linda Ellen Poe passed away April 17, 2020

Linda was born January 13, 1949, in Georgetown, Texas, to Alva H. “Pete” Onstott and Grace G. Blackwell and passed away April 17, 2020, in Austin at Dell Seton Medical Center. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Poe, in 1981, and, together, they spent 38 wonderful years.

She began grade school in La Grange and was there until her family moved to Bryan, where she graduated in 1967 from Stephen F. Austin High School.

After living in different areas of Texas, New York, and Germany, she finally found home in Llano County around 1981. Her work included stints as theLlano County Precinct 2 and 3 Justice of the Peace court clerk, a Llano County Jail corrections officer, the Kingsland Chamber of Commerce clerk, and finally in the Llano County Attorney’s Office, where she was office manager, victims’ assistance coordinator, and hot check program coordinator.

Prior to her retirement in 2015, she was awarded the 2011 Oscar A. Sherrell Memorial Award for her distinguished service to the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.

Cooking was a favorite hobby of Linda’s. She enjoyed the kids coming to visit and cooking stuffed pork chops with her famous cranberry chutney or surprising her doctors and friends with cheesecakes or lemon squares. Fishing took a close second (after shopping!). She knew how to bait a hook, catch a fish, clean and cook it. She had lots of practice over the years.

Linda is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, James Phipps and wife Mandi, Troy Poe and wife Hannah, and Krystina Kagan and husband Josh; grandchildren, Addie Phipps, Logan Phipps, Arthur Kagan, and Adam Kagan; and best friend, Gaylene Simpson. Multiple other family members, friends, and the congregation of Buchanan West Baptist Church also survive her.

Her sister, who passed at birth, Gracie Ruth Onstott, preceded her in death along with her parents.

We would like to thank her team of doctors, nurses, and specialists who got her through a lot of tough times. Dr. Dabaghi and nurse Heather Garrison did everything possible to keep her here with us, and we know we had extra time with her thanks to them.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buchanan West Baptist Church, 850 Lillian Dean, Buchanan Dam, Texas 78609; or a charity of your choice.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will take place with Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21, with burial being at Bluffton Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.