Wordnie Boone “Junior” Wooten passed away April 16, 2020. He was born January 16, 1932, in Llano, Texas, to Thadious Buchanan “Buck” Wooten and Ruby Eleanor Light.

He met the love of his life on a blind date. He and Ruby May Helmers were married on May 10, 1958, in Gillespie County. They raised three boys: Rickey, Richard, and Terry Ray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ruby; three sisters, Odell Graham, Bonnie Larson, and Patsy Brewer; and three brothers, Blaine Wooten, Ward Wooten, and Kenneth Wooten.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Wooten of Llano; son Rickey Wooten of Marble Falls; son Richard and wife Jeanne of Valley Spring; son Terry and wife Sharla of Lubbock; grandchildren, Amy and Landry Scott of Coppell, Brandi Wooten of Llano, Garrett and Jennifer Wooten of Horseshoe Bay, Matthew Wooten of Granite Shoals, Tara and Brent Gowens of Lago Vista, and Brent and Kim Wooten of Bertram; and great-grandchildren, Bradley and Slade Wooten, Gracen Gowens, and Mason and Harper Scott. He is also survived by one brother, Daniel Wooten, and his wife, Debra, of Buchanan Dam, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Internment was Saturday, April 18, with a private family service. Pastor Kelly Graham officiated.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.