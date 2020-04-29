Glenda Elaine Fowler, 75, of Llano passed away April 27, 2020

Glenda Elaine Fowler passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 75. She was born on September 19, 1944, in Llano.

She was the wife of Pete Fowler; daughter of Alton E. Hodges (KIA on Luzon WWII) and Myrtle Simmons Hodges Furr; and stepdaughter of Jim Furr.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Alton E. Hodges and Myrtle Simmons Hodges Furr; brothers, Alton Hodges and Kirk Hodges; and sister Jerree Furr.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Fowler, the love of her life; children, DeeAnn, Boyd, Staci, and April; grandchildren, Amanda, Sirena, Sara, Caybrie, Leah, Elizabeth, Korah Beth, and Lane; great-grandchildren, Max and Carter; sister Erwinna Fain (Dewey); stepdaughter, Tish; stepson, Gray Fowler; and step-granddaughters, Kayla and Holli.

