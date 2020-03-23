Opal Maxey, 97, passed away March 15, 2020

Opal Maxey has departed for her heavenly home at 97 and left behind a wealth of family and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bertha Shelly, and her husband of 54 years, Tom, as well as sisters Ferne and Berniece and brothers Millard and Warren.

Remembering her with love and gratefulness are her daughters, Carol (husband Joe) and Linda (husband Larry); grandchildren, Curtis Bowman, Dawn Stillwell, Matthew Hanson, and Shelly Clopton and husband Shawn; two step-granddaughters, Bethany and Christina Seelke; and 10 great-grandchildren, Callie, Caitlin, Abby S., Abbie C, Carlie, Tim, Jaden, Sam, Emilie, and Lila, who will miss her love and affection greatly.

Anyone who knew Opal knew how much she loved Jesus and would proclaim Him to everyone. In her later years, she regaled everyone she saw with her singing and her rhyming. In her career as a teacher, she wrote and produced plays for all of the children of Llano Elementary School. Everywhere she went, children pointed her out to their parents. She was a loving teacher who was adored by students and parents alike.

In addition to her school teaching, she also taught Sunday school and expressed the love of Christ so openly and vividly that children were able to understand. She took this love of Jesus everywhere she went.

Opal was dedicated to family and her faith, always encouraging others with a song in her heart and on her lips. Even when her memory was failing, she brought cheer and a blessing to all who knew her.

A private family service was held at the graveside. Plans for a memorial are pending.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Kingsland. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.