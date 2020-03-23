Ernest Ligon, 67, passed away March 22, 2020

Ernest Ligon passed away on March 22, 2020, in Temple, Texas, at the age of 67. He was born on December 7, 1952, in Burnet, Texas, to Jewel (Heyen) Ligon and Gale Ligon.

He was a lifelong resident of Llano County, Texas, and a member of Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church. He graduated from Llano High School, Texas A&M University, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Training Academy.

Ernest married Carole (Hutto) Ligon on December 26, 1976, in Llano, Texas. He was retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol).

Ernest was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed these activities with his son and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Ligon; son, Ben Ligon and wife Cassie; brother, Larry Ligon and wife Sharon; and grandchildren, Cade and Rode Ligon and Taryn and Emma Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Jewel Ligon, and daughter, Laci Ligon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Llano Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 971, Llano, TX 78643

Pallbearers are Charlie Bauman, Charles Eckel, Jason Hackworth, Kermit Robinson, Dudley Wenzel, and Rodney Hooten

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.