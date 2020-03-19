Rosa Lee Bonnett, 89, of Bertram passed away March 15, 2020

Rosa Lee Bonnett, 89, of Bertram, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Austin, Texas, to Ben and Willie Lee Drury on September 25, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sherry Lynn, and her husband of 67 years, Joseph H. Bonnett. Her children include sons Larry Joe Bonnett of Bertram, Gary Lee Bonnett (wife Lisa) of Marble Falls, Terry Eugene Bonnett (wife Vickie) of Burnet, and Joseph Barry Bonnett (wife Lynette) of Reno, Nevada, and daughter Carrie Reneé Kroese (husband Tom) of Marble Falls. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Rosa Lee loved flowers and plants, cooking, people, and strays of all kinds. Growing up in Austin, she attended Austin High School. Then, at 16, she got her first job at Tucker’s Drug Store on Congress Avenue as the Maybelline Girl.

While visiting family in California, she met (and within two weeks) married the love of her life, Joe Bonnett. After splitting time between Texas and California, they finally settled in Cedar Park, Texas. She opened and operated Bonnett’s Cafe, The Old Mexico Shop, and then Rosie’s Cafe. After 20 years in business, they moved to a slower pace in Bertram, where she remained active in volunteer work and some retail.

A Celebration of Life service has been temporarily postponed due to current national health concerns.