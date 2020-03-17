Annerose Houy, 92, of Sunrise Beach died March 15, 2020

Annerose Houy passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home in Sunrise Beach, Texas, at the age of 92. She was born May 27, 1927, in Augsburg, Germany, to Xaver Gastl and Emma Zech. Annerose was a resident of Sunrise Beach for 45 years, since coming from Washington, D.C.

Annerose married her husband, Edward Wesley Houy Jr., at Stadtbergen, Goethestrasse, on October 12, 1957. She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed being outdoors and at the lake, family life, traveling and entertaining.

Annerose was a member of the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Citizens for Community Action Association and helped with the startup of the Sunrise Beach City Auxiliary to raise money for the construction of the Sunrise Beach Civic Center

She was preceded by her parents, Xaver Gastl and Emma Zech; husband, Edward Wesley Houy Jr.; and sister, Emma Hauber.

Annerose is survived by her nephew, Max Hauber of Germany; great-niece, Sarah Hauber of Germany; aunt, Dorothy Eckert of Stonewall, Texas; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Kingsland, Texas, from 8:30-10 a.m..

A graveside service will be Friday, March 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Sandy Mountain Cemetery in Sunrise Beach. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Rodney and Denise Eckert, Tara and Chris Gallaspy, Louis and Mindy Eckert, Erin and Corey Pomier, Harlie, Grace, Rylan, Wesley and Lenora.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department or charity of choice.

A special thank you to Cathy Lynch and Brenda Galyean for the love and care they gave Ann.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Kingsland. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.