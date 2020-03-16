Guadalupe Ortiz Trinidad passed away March 2, 2020

Guadalupe “Lupe” Ortiz Trinidad was born in Odessa, Texas, and raised in Lovington, New Mexico. She worked for GTE for many years and retired from Cherokee ISD, serving in many roles, including librarian, bookeeper/billing for the lunch room, and assistant in the classroom.

She married Jose Manuel Trinidad of Momax, Zacatecas, Mexico, on July 8, 1989 in Sonora, Texas.

Lupe met her Creator on March 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Placido A. Ortiz, and her mother, Dolores Dominguez Ortiz. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jose Manuel Trinidad, and her daughter, Anhelica Ortiz Trinidad of Kingsland, Texas. She is also survived by 11 sisters and seven brothers, uncles, aunts, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lupe loved living in Cherokee and enjoyed being at home taking care of the house she shared with her husband Jose. The bluebonnets gave her much joy in the spring, and she enjoyed working alongside her husband at home.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting a multitude of books for her library. She also enjoyed listening to Christian music, listening to a variety of Christian speakers, and loved to Facebook with family and friends. Her daily devotionals were very important to her, and she loved reading her bible in the wee morning hours.

Her most cherished prize was her sweet Tito, who is very protective of her. They loved to play hide-and-seek, and he is still searching for her to this day.

Her goal in life was to bring people together, in God’s love, as she so loved serving others and being a servant in God’s Kingdom. She had been a member of the Cherokee Church of Christ for the last 25 years. The members there were very special to her. She adored, loved, and cared for her church family. The blessings that came from being a part of this church were overabundant.

A memorial service was March 14 at the Cherokee Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Association of Kidney Patients.

Send memorials and honorariums to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or the American Association of Kidney Patients, 14440 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33613, 800-749-AAKP

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.