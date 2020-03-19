Walmart announces shopping hours for ages 60 and older

Walmart announced it is creating a special hour of shopping for patrons 60 years and older starting March 24. The retail stores will designate 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday through April 28 for these customers. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Walmart is the latest store to set aside shopping hours specifically for older patrons due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer announced it will designate 6-7 a.m. each Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 for customers ages 60 years and older.

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours,” the company wrote in a statement on its website.

Pharmacies and vision centers also will be open during the 6-7 a.m. timeframe.

The Marble Falls Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 south, announced over the past weekend that it was changing its hours to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. beginning March 15.

The corporate office also announced stores will have purchase limits on certain products, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

