Texas state parks close facilities; Pedernales Falls closes completely

Pedernales Falls State Park near Johnson City has closed completely due to coronavirus concerns, while other Texas state parks are closing facilities but remaining open. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

As of Thursday, March 19, Texas state parks will be limiting park programming and closing park headquarters, visitor centers, and park stores due to concerns over COVID-19. Pedernales Falls State Park is closing altogether and canceling all reservations from March 13 through April 30.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department made the announcements March 18 and 19.

“While we have worked hard to provide access to state parks through much of Spring Break, we have now reached a point where changes are imperative for safety reasons,” said TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith in a statement.

Canceled Pedernales Falls State Park reservations may be rescheduled or refunded. The Johnson City-area park will be in contact with those who made reservations during the affected timespan.

People who purchased tour tickets at Pedernales Falls from March 17-31 can rebook at no cost within 12 months of the original tour date, but they should contact the park for more information.

State parks that remain open will suspend all cash transactions when possible. TPWD encourages visitors to use self-pay stations, the online reservation system, and credit card transactions in the meantime. Equipment rentals are, however, completely suspended.

For the latest information on events, cancellations, and other developments, check the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s park webpage.

In addition to changes at Texas state parks, TPWD law enforcement and boat registration offices will be closing to the public.

For updates, visit the TPWD’s park alerts page.

Texans looking to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, boat and motor owner transfers, and boat registration renewals are asked to visit tpwd.texas.gov.

In other news, the Lower Colorado River Authority is closing the parks it manages effective Monday, March 23.

