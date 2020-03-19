Texas driver’s license offices close, expiration dates waived

Texas Department of Public Safety driver's license offices, including the one in Marble Falls, have been closed due to coronavirus concerns. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the closure of Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices across the state in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The closure, which will not apply to those seeking commercial driver’s license testing, was announced alongside a waiver of expiration dates for driver’s licenses. Both actions are part of the governor’s State of Disaster Declaration regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our commercial drivers are essential to the consistent flow of good throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an initial CDL can do so,” Abbott said in a statement. “Closing driver license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities.”

Though expiration dates have been suspended, individuals looking to renew their license or personal identification certificate should check the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.

The suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides notice that driver’s license operations have resumed.

