Dollar General adjusts hours with focus on senior shoppers

One of the most ubiquitous and popular chain of stores is making it easier for its senior customers to shop as well as changing its overall hours during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dollar General, which has several stores in the Highland Lakes, “is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” according to a media statement.

The initiative begins March 17.

The move allows senior customers to get what they need earlier in the day and avoid the higher-traffic times.

Dollar General officials also said they are also closing stores one hour earlier than normal so employees can clean the store and restock shelves.

Dollar General stores in the Highland Lakes

1400 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls, 830-262-0050

4311 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores, 830-953-1102

7111 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals, 830-953-1083

3215 RR 1431 in Kingsland, 325-388-8205

15355 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam, 512-675-0540

406 Polk St. in Burnet, 512-553-4270

575 Texas 29 in Bertram, 737-238-0915

401 Bessemer Ave. in Llano, 512-886-1005

Contact individual stores for adjusted hours.

