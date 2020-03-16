Marble Falls library closes until further notice; late fees waived

Marble Falls Public Library officials announced Monday, March 16, that the facility is closing until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. E-services are still available. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls Public Library is closing effective Monday, March 16, until further notice, according to a statement emailed from library officials.

The reason is “to support the public health of the Marble Falls community and to keep its patrons and staff members safe during this rapidly changing situation. The best way we can serve our patrons right now is to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk,” according to the statement.

Last week, the library announced it was canceling all public programs, events, and meeting room bookings for the rest of March.

In the March 16 statement, the library book drop will remain open and all late fees will be waived. Due dates and hold expirations are being extended.

The library’s e-services are still available to patrons.

Visit the library’s website for more information and updates.

