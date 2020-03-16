Difference between COVID-19 and cold, flu, or allergies

A fever over 100 degrees is one of the most distinctive markers that distinguishes COVID-19 from most common colds. Another symptom that sets it apart from the flu, a cold, or allergies is a shortness of breath.

A cough and fever could be signs of the common cold or an indication that someone has contracted COVID-19, now ranked as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a cold, the flu, allergies, and COVID-19 have similar but also distinctive symptoms.

Here’s how to tell the difference:

ALLERGIES

Oak pollen is high now in Central Texas, and grass and hackberry rank in the medium range. Oak is expected to peak in early April. Signs of an allergy include:

runny nose

sneezing

red, swollen eyes

itchy eyes and nose

throat tickle

A fever is rare where allergies are concerned.

FLU

September 29, 2019, marked the official beginning of flu season in Central Texas. It typically ends sometime in May. The flu is known by the following symptoms:

sudden onset

fever or chills

cough and sore throat

runny or congested nose

achy body

headache

severe fatigue

sometimes diarrhea

COLD

Symptoms peak within two to three days for colds, which basically follows the same season as the flu: October-May. Symptoms are:

sneezing

runny or congested nose

cough and sore throat

post-nasal drip

watery eyes

Cold sufferers rarely show signs of a fever.

NEW CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

gradual onset, up to 14 days after exposure

shortness of breath

fever above 100 degrees

dry cough

sometimes headache or other aches and pains

mild sneezing

Fatigue and diarrhea are rare symptoms of COVID-19. Some fatigue may be noted but not as severely as with the flu.

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are:

difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

persistent pain or pressure in the chest

new confusion or inability to arouse

bluish lips or face

Anyone who suspects coronavirus should call their doctor or local health care providers or clinics before going in personally. The disease is highly contagious, and the first step in screening can be done over the phone. Precautions are taken for patients who may have the disease when bringing them in for treatment.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services webpages dedicated to the novel coronavirus.

