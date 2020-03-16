Llano Fiddle Fest and charity golf tournament postponed

The Llano Fiddle Fest scheduled for April 3-5 has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns. Organizers will meet to discuss future plans. File photo

With the postponement of the Llano Fiddle Fest, the list of events being moved back or canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 continues to grow.

On March 16, Llano Fiddle Fest officials said they “will comply with guidance provided on March 15, 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” The CDC advised people to postpone events or gatherings of 50 or more for the next eight weeks.

The Fiddle Fest was scheduled for April 3-5. Event officials will meet to discuss future plans.

The Highland Lakes Service League also announced it is postponing its For Ladies Only golf tournament scheduled for April 25.

“Our decision is in response to the declared National Emergency and Governor (Greg) Abbott’s directives to the COVID-19 virus,” Service League officials stated in a media release.

They are looking to reschedule the tournament in October.

Women who have registered for the tournament may contact Deb Bennett at hlslgolf@gmail.com for information regarding paid fees.

For other cancellations, visit 101HighlandLakes.com Community Calendar and Highland Lakes Events calendar.

For other COVID-19 updates, cancellations, and postponements, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus webpage.

