UIL suspends contests through March 29 due to COVID-19

The University Interscholastic League announce March 13 that it is suspending all of its sanctioned contests March 16-29 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes all regular-season athletic games.

Previously, the UIL had announced the suspension of the boys’ state basketball tournament March 13-14 until further notice.

The UIL is leaving rehearsals and practices to the discretion of local school districts.

“We are urging our member schools and communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt stated in a media release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”

The UIL is modifying, postponing, or extending some schedules or deadlines such as district academic and speech meets as well as the one-act play certification deadlines.

Parents should check with their students’ school or school district for more information on UIL activities.

editor@thepicayune.com