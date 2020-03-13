Falls on the Colorado Museum closing ‘indefinitely’ due to COVID-19

The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls announced March 13 that it was closing “indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The museum, located at 2001 Broadway, joined a growing list of closures, cancellations, and postponements due to the novel coronavirus.

Burnet County and state health officials are recommending people limit large public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the virus to reduce the chances of a large number of people contracting COVID-19 and overwhelming health care facilities.

Ways to protect yourself against contracting the disease is washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue or using the inside of your elbow.

editor@thepicayune.com