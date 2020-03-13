Falls on the Colorado Museum closing ‘indefinitely’ due to COVID-19

4 seconds ago by: DailyTrib.com
The Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls in an old schoolhouse. It holds permanent exhibits on local history and hosts traveling displays and programs. Courtesy photo

The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls announced March 13 that it was closing “indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The museum, located at 2001 Broadway, joined a growing list of closures, cancellations, and postponements due to the novel coronavirus.

Burnet County and state health officials are recommending people limit large public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the virus to reduce the chances of a large number of people contracting COVID-19 and overwhelming health care facilities.

Ways to protect yourself against contracting the disease is washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue or using the inside of your elbow.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

UIL suspends contests through March 29 due to COVID-19

23 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com

More cancellations and closures: Marble Falls Spring Break, Science Mill, Burnet library, PEC

53 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com

Llano County Jail bookings for March 2-8

1 hour ago by: DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *