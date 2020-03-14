H-E-B stores, Marble Falls Walmart changing hours due to COVID-19

Highland Lakes H-E-Bs and Walmart are temporarily changing their hours starting Sunday, March 15, in response to COVID-19.

The Burnet, Marble Falls, and Kingsland H-E-B stores will only be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice.

The hours apply to all H-E-B stores to “better serve our customers and increase availability,” according to a company statement.

The Marble Falls Walmart announced on its Facebook page that it’s changing its hours to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily starting March 15 as well.

H-E-B officials said the change in hours will help the staff restock shelves during these high-demand times.

“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed,” according to the H-E-B statement. “This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

H-E-B is also adapting its pharmacy hours starting Monday, March 16, “to ensure Texans are receiving their prescriptions and care they need.”

The new hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Friday, and normal hours on weekends. A handful of pharmacy locations outside of the Highland Lakes have slightly different hours.

The grocery chain stated that patrons may also see some changes within stores as well as some limited services in bakery, deli, and floral departments. Staff in these areas will help with other in-store operations or assist with Curbside pickup and home delivery.

H-E-B officials encouraged people not to overbuy and purchase only what they need.

“Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary,” the statement added. “H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily.”

The H-E-B fuel stations will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. every day, but people can still use credit cards at the pump 24 hours a day.

H-E-B officials stated the stores will return to regular hours and services as soon as possible.

