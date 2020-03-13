More cancellations and closures: Marble Falls Spring Break, Science Mill, Burnet library, PEC

The Science Mill in Johnson City will be closed through March 24 due to concerns over COVID-19. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

With concern growing over the COVID-19 outbreak, the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, the Science Mill of Johnson City, and the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet have joined the list of groups and places canceling events and taking action to protect the public.

Marble Falls Recreation Director Monique Breaux confirmed March 13 that the city is canceling its annual Spring Break activities.

The decision, she said, came after consulting with public health officials.

The Spring Break program attracts hundreds of youths over the course of the week.

The Science Mill also announced March 13 that it is canceling all programs and events from Saturday, March 14, through Tuesday, March 24.

“If the situation allows, we plan to reopen on Wednesday, March 25,” officials stated in a email. “We are closely following updates from health authorities that may impact this schedule and will share any updates via email or website and our social media channels.”

The staff will continue to work as they must care for the African spurred tortoises and other plants and animals at the museum. They also will tweak exhibits and plans for the upcoming spring and summer programs and camps.

“We were very much looking forward to seeing you and your families during Spring Break, and we regret any inconvenience,” according to the Science Mill statement.

The Herman Brown Free Library announced it is canceling all library programs and events through March. This includes activities and events held at the library by other entities. Previously, the Marble Falls Public Library announced the same precautions.

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative, “out of an abundance of caution,” will temporarily close its offices to member interaction starting Monday, March 16.

“PEC employees will continue to be available to help meet the needs of its membership over the phone and online,” according to a PEC media release.

The cooperative has a number of ways for members to pay bills, including the SmartHub mobile app, by phone, mail, and payment kiosk, or at participating Moneygram locations.

Check the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com