John Loyd Davis of Kingsland passed away March 8, 2020

John Loyd “Papa John” Davis

Our “tough as nails” dad joined the Angels choir on Sunday, March 8, 2020. We are certain he is singing there now. He had a voice for God and a heart for people. His love language was hard work and provision, and he spoke it fluently. His immediate and extended family knew he was there for anything they needed. They were second only to God and his beloved Lynda Jo, whom he met in middle school and loved for the next 63 years.

He touched the hearts and lives of everyone he met. His anonymous generosity was felt by many who never even met him. He did not want or need recognition for helping others. He believed it was his God-given duty, and he knew where his rewards lay.

Born June 3, 1941, in San Angelo, Texas, he graduated from high school in 1959 and immediately joined the United States Air Force, where he trained as a weather observer. Stationed in Del Rio, Texas, he proudly served the country he loved and was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of first airman. He flew the American flag at his home in Kingsland until they lost their home in the 2018 flood.

He married Lynda J. Havins on September 22, 1961, and, after his military discharge, they moved to Kingsland, where they raised their family. Along with many other endeavors, they opened Floormaster Carpet Store in Kingsland in 1965 and maintained it as a family business to this day. After Parkinson’s disease affected his ability to continue working, he left the business in the capable hands of his son and daughter-in-law, Milton and Jeannie, although he continued to visit the office and job sites and offer invaluable advice.

John is survived by Lynda, his wife of 58 years; children John S. Davis and Debbie, Milton Davis and Jeannie, Lisa Lechow and Coy, Debi Fisher and Scott Smith; and brother Robert Davis and Dorothy.

Papa John’s grandchildren include: Tiffany Shuey and JPatrick, Kenneth Kittrell, Melissa Davis, Krista Powers, Dustin Davis and Mariah, Shawn Davis, Jennifer Cowan and Justin, Kacey and Kalyn Lechow, Mason, Reily and Jett Fisher, Bennett, Audrey and Neva Smith. Great-grandchildren are Jacob and Evan Powers, JRyan and Kenlie Shuey and Harper Cowan. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, who continued to look to him for love, advice, and guidance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry L. and Merle Kirkham Davis, and his granddaughter Samantha Lechow.

A service is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at First Baptist Church of Kingsland. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Cemetery.

Please join the family for visitation at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Kingsland from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.