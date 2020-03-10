Juanita Duncan, 90, of Llano passed away March 8, 2020

Juanita Duncan passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 90 years old. Her greatest joys in life were her grandkids and great-grandkids. Juanita spoiled her grandchildren rotten. Her grandkids called her “Dodo,” and all of their friends knew her as “Double O Dodo.” Her family loved her chocolate cake and pie and her fried deer steak.

She was preceded in death by husband T.E. “Ebb” Duncan; parents Ruby and W.F. Wilbern; sister Olita Lang; and brother Walter Kaderli.

Juanita was born in Llano, Texas, on July 5, 1929, to Arthur Kaderli and Ruby Wiley but was raised by her stepfather, William “Billy” F. Wilbern. Juanita lived all of her life in Llano, a town that she loved. She worked for JB Love as a bookkeeper for over 30 years.

Juanita is survived by son Tommy E. Duncan and wife Gloria; grandson Travis L. Duncan, his wife Lori, and daughter Hannah; granddaughter Kim Payten, her husband Bubba, and children Brandon Collins, Daylon Collins, and Kaleb Payten; and cousin Karen Templeton.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, 325-247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home with Pastor Danny Meegan officiating. Burial will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Joel Duncan, Billy Whitson, Jimmy Roberts, Jimmy Decker, Brandon Collins, Daylon Collins, and Kaleb Payten.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.