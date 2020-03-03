Col. James W. Lee, 89, of Kingsland passed away February 27, 2020

Col. James W. Lee passed away on February 27, 2020, in Kingsland, Texas. He was 89 years old. He was the son of Dennis John Lee and Mary Elizabeth Walsh Lee of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Col. Lee started his distinguished 39-year Air Force career at 17 after attending Officers Training School in Enid, Oklahoma. His assignments included tours at Westover AFB in Massachusetts, Dover AFB in Delaware, and Hickman AFB in Hawaii, where he served as an aircraft commander for the Military Air Transport Service (forerunner of the Military Airlift Command).

He was stationed at James Connelly AFB in Waco in 1963, where he met and married his beloved wife of 56 years: Betty Jeanne Thompson Lee.

He also served at Randolph AFB in Texas and did a tour in Vietnam.

Col. Lee was a pilot in the Strategic Air Command at Minot AFB for seven years, after which he was with the 15th Air Division at March AFB.

Col. Lee was the base commander of the 43rd Combat Support Group at Andersen AFB in Guam and retired at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth.

After retirement, Col. Lee worked at the American Airlines Flight Training Academy for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jeanne Lee, and his daughter, Jennifer Ann Lee.

He will be missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Kingsland. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.