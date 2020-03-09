No injuries following car fire at Marble Falls gas station

Marble Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Kwik Chek at the intersection of Mormon Mill Road and U.S. 281 on March 7. No injuries were reported. Staff photo by Ed Chandler

A vehicle on fire near the gas pumps at a Marble Falls convenience store on the morning of March 7 made for a harrowing situation.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kwik Check, 1301 U.S. 281 at Mormon Mill Road.

An SUV had erupted into flames.

Marble Falls Fire Marshall Tommy Crane reported no injuries. The blaze appeared to start in the SUV’s engine compartment, but a cause had yet to be determined, Crane said March 9.

The vehicle had stopped between the gas pumps and the entrance to the convenience store.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could spread to other vehicles or structures.

