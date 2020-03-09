No injuries following car fire at Marble Falls gas station
A vehicle on fire near the gas pumps at a Marble Falls convenience store on the morning of March 7 made for a harrowing situation.
Marble Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kwik Check, 1301 U.S. 281 at Mormon Mill Road.
An SUV had erupted into flames.
Marble Falls Fire Marshall Tommy Crane reported no injuries. The blaze appeared to start in the SUV’s engine compartment, but a cause had yet to be determined, Crane said March 9.
The vehicle had stopped between the gas pumps and the entrance to the convenience store.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could spread to other vehicles or structures.
Pretty terrifying. Could have been much worse with all that extremely combustible gas around.