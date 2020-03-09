Granite Shoals sports complex and GraniteFest updates

This building at Granite Shoals' Quarry Park is getting new concrete floors in preparation for a multipurpose sports complex. The upgrades will ensure the floor is level, offering better surfaces for those using the facilities. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The old granite quarry building, part of Quarry Park, is getting new concrete floors to the delight of recreational athletes in Granite Shoals.

During a special meeting March 3, the Granite Shoals City Council awarded a contract for concrete work at the multipurpose sports complex, which is in the same building as the Roddick Tennis Center, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The regulation tennis courts will remain intact, but the flooring for the rest of the complex will be addressed.

The most important component of the $125,000 contract to Fuquay Inc. of New Braunfels and subcontractor Landreth Construction is capping the existing concrete floor.

Workers will use Laser Screed, an automatic laser control system that ensures a precise finish.

“They’ll make sure the foundation is leveled,” City Manager Jeff Looney said. “We need level playing surfaces for the athletes so they don’t get injured or have any issues as far as the playing surface.”

H.D. Irvin Steel Construction is still refurbishing the inside of the metal building. The concrete work will begin after that, Looney said.

GRANITEFEST

The city also announced the Friday night performers for GraniteFest, which is March 27-28 at Quarry Park.

Former Marble Falls resident Joelton Mayfield, who currently lives in Nashville, will perform at 6 p.m. Mayfield released his first EP, “I Hope You Make It,” on December 3.

Brooke Graham of Taylor will take the stage after Mayfield. She sings “Jimmy Buffet kind of music,” Looney said.

The free city festival is in its second year. Admission and parking are free.

Looney said there’s still plenty of space for vendors. General vendors pay $55, while vendors selling one type of food pay $100 and those selling multiple food items pay $175.

Event and vendor coordinator David Querbach said vendors who need electricity should call him at 210-844-8193. The deadline to apply is March 15.

jfierro@thepicayune.com