Dinosaur George fossil museum to stop in Burnet

Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls hosted a previous Dinosaur George Traveling Fossil Museum visit. The free museum returns to the Highland Lakes on March 14 with a stop at the Burnet Community Center. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

George Blasing loves to share his passion for dinosaurs, so much so he created a traveling museum.

On March 14, Blasing, also known as “Dinosaur George,” is setting up shop at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. The free museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Dinosaur George Traveling Fossil Museum is a full paleontology experience. Over the years, Blasing has amassed a large collection of dinosaur fossils from excavations. He’s a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist with more than 40 years of experience.

His passion led to a retail store chain called Dinosaur World and his knowledge to the creation of the 12-part “Jurassic Fight Club” series for the History Channel in 2007.

Blasing visited schools and youth programs to talk about these amazing creatures and eventually created the traveling museum. He has spoken before more than 4 million people at over 4,000 events.

During the Burnet event on Saturday, visitors can tour the exhibits on their own or talk to Blasing and his traveling museum staff.

The event is sponsored by the city of Burnet.

