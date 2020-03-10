Marble Falls Spring Break 2020

Elevate Church is hosting its annual Spring Break skate park contest and clinic Monday, March 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at Falls Creek Skate Park. The event is opening to skateboards, bikes, and scooters. It’s one of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s free Spring Break activities. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

If you aren’t taking the kids out of town this Spring Break, the city of Marble Falls has a diverse schedule of fun activities to keep them physically and mentally active. It’s all free.

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Break program runs Monday through Friday, March 16-20. It’s for kids through the 12th grade. Activities are first come, first served.

The week includes returning favorites such as the Leta Stevenson-Smith 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament as well as a few new ones, including a bungee race.

Monday, March 16

10 a.m. to noon — Decorative sugar cookies and tie-dye class with Sooo Yummy Bakery at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive

— Decorative sugar cookies and tie-dye class with Sooo Yummy Bakery at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive Noon to 3 p.m. — Skate park contest and clinic with Elevate Church at Falls Creek Skate Park, located at intersection of Yett and Main streets

Tuesday, March 17

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Nature walk and monarch butterfly wildflower project with Pedernales Electric Cooperative at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue South

— Nature walk and monarch butterfly wildflower project with Pedernales Electric Cooperative at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue South 4-8 p.m. — Rock wall climbing and bungee race at Johnson Park

— Rock wall climbing and bungee race at Johnson Park Sundown — Screenings of “Black Panther” and “Avengers: End Game” at Johnson Park

Wednesday, March 18

10 a.m. to noon — Verus Strength and Fitness obstacle course at Westside Park, located at intersection of Second Street and Avenue Q

— Verus Strength and Fitness obstacle course at Westside Park, located at intersection of Second Street and Avenue Q Noon to 3 p.m. — Gamer’s Paradise with game trucks and laser tag challenge at Westside Park

— Gamer’s Paradise with game trucks and laser tag challenge at Westside Park Noon to 3 p.m. — Highland Lakes Creative Arts Monster Mural Paint Party at Westside Park

Thursday, March 19

10 a.m. to noon — Crafts and woodworking workshop at The Home Depot, 1307 Mormon Mill Road

— Crafts and woodworking workshop at The Home Depot, 1307 Mormon Mill Road 12:30-2:30 p.m. — Screening of Disney Pixar’s “Onward” at ShowBiz Cinemas 8, 2600 U.S. 281. Limited to 170 guests.

— Screening of Disney Pixar’s “Onward” at ShowBiz Cinemas 8, 2600 U.S. 281. Limited to 170 guests. 4-7 p.m. — Leta Stevenson-Smith 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament at Westside Park

Friday, March 20

10-11:30 a.m. — Wild Things Zoofari Exotic Animal Show and grand prize giveaway at Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.

— Wild Things Zoofari Exotic Animal Show and grand prize giveaway at Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. Noon to 6 p.m. — Pool party at Lakeside Park swimming pool, 307 Buena Vista Drive

Call the city of Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250 for more information.

