Marble Falls Spring Break 2020
If you aren’t taking the kids out of town this Spring Break, the city of Marble Falls has a diverse schedule of fun activities to keep them physically and mentally active. It’s all free.
The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Break program runs Monday through Friday, March 16-20. It’s for kids through the 12th grade. Activities are first come, first served.
The week includes returning favorites such as the Leta Stevenson-Smith 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament as well as a few new ones, including a bungee race.
Monday, March 16
- 10 a.m. to noon — Decorative sugar cookies and tie-dye class with Sooo Yummy Bakery at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive
- Noon to 3 p.m. — Skate park contest and clinic with Elevate Church at Falls Creek Skate Park, located at intersection of Yett and Main streets
Tuesday, March 17
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Nature walk and monarch butterfly wildflower project with Pedernales Electric Cooperative at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue South
- 4-8 p.m. — Rock wall climbing and bungee race at Johnson Park
- Sundown — Screenings of “Black Panther” and “Avengers: End Game” at Johnson Park
Wednesday, March 18
- 10 a.m. to noon — Verus Strength and Fitness obstacle course at Westside Park, located at intersection of Second Street and Avenue Q
- Noon to 3 p.m. — Gamer’s Paradise with game trucks and laser tag challenge at Westside Park
- Noon to 3 p.m. — Highland Lakes Creative Arts Monster Mural Paint Party at Westside Park
Thursday, March 19
- 10 a.m. to noon — Crafts and woodworking workshop at The Home Depot, 1307 Mormon Mill Road
- 12:30-2:30 p.m. — Screening of Disney Pixar’s “Onward” at ShowBiz Cinemas 8, 2600 U.S. 281. Limited to 170 guests.
- 4-7 p.m. — Leta Stevenson-Smith 3-on-3 Co-Ed Basketball Tournament at Westside Park
Friday, March 20
- 10-11:30 a.m. — Wild Things Zoofari Exotic Animal Show and grand prize giveaway at Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.
- Noon to 6 p.m. — Pool party at Lakeside Park swimming pool, 307 Buena Vista Drive
Call the city of Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250 for more information.