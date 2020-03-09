Double Horn Brewing Company holds grand reopening

After selling Double Horn Brewing Company in 2016, founders Dusty and Tracy Knight are back behind the bar. The couple and a team of backers purchased the Marble Falls brewery and restaurant in January. After a few months of renovations, they hosted a grand reopening March 7. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

As he surveyed the almost packed house at Double Horn Brewing Company in Marble Falls on March 7, Dusty Knight smiled.

“It makes you feel proud, you know,” he said. “Putting all the work into it and seeing people come out and enjoy it.”

Knight and his wife, Tracy, along with the ownership team of Anna and Robert Womack, Lauren and Mark Hayden, and Logan Hoff, celebrated the grand reopening of Double Horn Brewing Company on Saturday. The Knights first opened Double Horn in May 2011 and helped usher in the local brewery scene.

It wasn’t just about the beer. The couple and their staff also crafted a unique food menu.

In September 2016, the Knights sold Double Horn, convinced they wouldn’t be anything other than customers of it in the future. But Dusty grew concerned about the restaurant as he watched it lose its flair.

In January 2020, the Knights and a team of investors purchased the restaurant and brewery with the mission of revitalizing it.

“It needed a refresh,” Dusty Knight said. “To see it come together, the entire vision, well, it’s amazing.”

The dining area is brighter, and the owners added a second bar. Much of the restaurant has been repainted.

Those aren’t the only changes.

“We’ve brought back some menu items, things we were known for,” Knight said. “We wanted to focus on the things we’re good at like burgers, pizzas, and that kind of American food.”

The menu once again includes Brachos, an appetizer of homemade potato chips topped with bratwurst and cheese.

In the back, brewmaster Logan Hoff continues crafting high-quality beers. Knight said staff will help customers pair Double Horn’s beers with its food.

As people continued to flow in the front door during the grand reopening, Knight reflected on what owning the restaurant again means for him.

“It’s really about community,” he said. “I feel like Double Horn is a part of the community, and we’ll get back into helping out, giving back in things like fundraising nights and other things.

“You know, it’s just feels good to be back,” he added before racing off to check on a diner.

daniel@thepicyaune.com