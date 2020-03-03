Marble Falls inventor-teacher to be on ‘Good Morning America’

Lion Latch creator Lerin Lockwood will show her product on a 'Good Morning America' segment airing Thursday, March 5, on ABC. Courtesy photo

Losing the diamond to her engagement ring five years ago was devastating at the time, but, on March 5, it’s taking Marble Falls High School art teacher and inventor Lerin Lockwood to New York City for a spot on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The show will spotlight her invention, the Lion Latch, on Thursday during Tory Johnson’s “Deals & Steals” segment.

Last year, Johnson’s recommendation of the Lion Latch during a spot on ABC’s “The View” led to more than 17,000 in sales. A spot on “Deals & Steals” could double those numbers.

Lockwood came up with the idea for Lion Latch, an attachable container with a lid that secures jewelry and small valuables, while an assistant Marble Falls softball coach. After catching a ball thrown from an outfielder during a practice, she immediately felt a sharp pain on her ring finger. When Lockwood took off her glove, she saw that her engagement ring was flattened and one of the smaller diamonds was missing.

She never found the stone.

Lockwood invented Lion Latch for herself and others.

Johnson became aware of Lockwood and Lion Latch in 2019 on The Grommet, a website that highlights inventions. The website took notice of Lion Latch during the 2018 AmericasMart in Atlanta, where people can market their products to retailers.

After spotting Lion Latch on The Grommet, Johnson recommended during the “View Your Deal” segment on “The View.”

Last August, during the 2019 AmericasMart, Lockwood and Johnson crossed paths. The teacher thanked Johnson for recommending Lion Latch to “The View.”

“The next time, it’ll be on ‘Good Morning America,’” Johnson said.

Lockwood doesn’t know when the segment will air during the 7-9 a.m. show March 5, but she’ll be ready.

“I would get to demonstrate my product live on the show,” Lockwood said. “I’m a live teacher every day.”

She and husband Trent will arrive at the studio at 5 a.m. to get ready.

“We’ll do a run-through and then do the live show,” she said.

To be on the show, producers require inventors to have 17,000 units ready to send immediately after the segment concludes and 23,000 more at the end of the month.

When the couple returns from New York City, they plan to take orders and ship out Lion Latches.

In Marble Falls, people can purchase the product at Numinous Coffee Roasters, 715 RR 1431, and J&J’s on Main, 300 Main St.

