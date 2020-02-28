Granite Shoals approves $45K to address drainage on Churchill, Kingswood

This concrete head wall is one of two that will be replaced on Churchill Drive near Elm Creek in Granite Shoals. The City Council approved spending $45,750 to address drainage issues on Churchill and Elm drives. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Granite Shoals City Council on February 25 approved spending $45,750 to address drainage issues on Churchill and Kingswood drives.

The council awarded a contract to J.H. Miller Co. of Marble Falls for the removal of old culverts and the installation of four new ones: two on Churchill and two on Kingswood.

“Elm Creek, when it floods, comes across those two roads, holding water,” City Manager Jeff Looney said.

The city plans to complete the work at one site at a time to reduce traffic disruption as old head walls, culverts, and pipe material are removed.

In other business, the council:

created a committee to review short-term or vacation home rentals. Applications for those interested in serving on the committee are available at graniteshoals.org or City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

discussed but took no action on a proposed ordinance that would require contractors operating within Granite Shoals to register with the city and pay a $50 annual fee.

took no action on awarding a contract for concrete work at the city’s multi-sports complex until after Looney receives approval from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The department awarded the city a $500,000 grant in 2017 for park improvements.

Also, the city is still looking for vendors, especially those selling food, for GraniteFest, which is March 27-28 at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Also wanted are organizations to run booths for cakewalks and a kids’ fishing activity in which children cast a line over a wall and someone ties a prize to it.

General vendors pay $55, while vendors selling one type of food pay $100 and those selling multiple food items pay $175.

Event and vendor coordinator David Querbach said vendors who need electricity should call him at 210-844-8193. The deadline to apply is March 15.

jfierro@thepicayune.com