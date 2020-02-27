Christina Voonasis Grazier, 64, of Marble Falls passed away February 5, 2020

Christina Voonasis Grazier, 64, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away February 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Peekskill, New York, in January 1956.

She graduated from State University of New York at Plattsburgh in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts in speech and hearing with handicapped education.

Chris met the love of her life, Gary Grazier, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and they were married in July 1981. In 1982, they moved to Marble Falls, where she began working in the Marble Falls Independent School District, transitioning to private speech therapy from home as she raised her son, Grant. A few years later, she returned to working in schools, serving Burnet Consolidated ISD for the remainder of her career. She retired in 2018.

Chris had the most beautiful soul you could ask for in a human being. The graciousness, caring ,and compassion within her were beyond words. She was an amazing mother, a speech pathology miracle worker, and a loving wife. She was truly put here to do God’s work. She didn’t deserve to suffer, not even for a minute. But yet, for 5 years she had to. In this dark time, we can find light in that she is doing God’s work now in another world, another period of time.

Christina will be deeply missed by her loving son, Grant; siblings, Roxanne Jarrard (John) and Daphne Tritle (Patrick); mother, Freda Voonasis; brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Laurie), Gayle Harmuth (Jeff), Duke (Jackie), and Chris (Gina); mother-in-law, Mary Grazier; and aunts, uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.

Christina was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Grazier.

A celebration of Christina’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1803 FM 1431 Marble Falls.

Memorial donations may be made at GoFundMe.com.