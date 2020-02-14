Hubert Luther Preston was born April 27, 1936, and raised in McCamey, Texas. He joined the Marines and was stationed in San Diego, California, where he met and married his wife, Lauretta Catherine Greene. Upon leaving the military, he and Lauri returned to Texas, where they owned and operated Red Sleeve Construction Co. and Kingsland Fence Co. for over 50 years and raised their three daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rhoda Estelle Preston; wife, Lauri Preston; and brothers Charles and Ray Preston.

He is survived by his daughters, Reneé Wood and husband Jason, Shawn Bluebird and husband Jack, and Andrea Reed and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Skylar, Savannah, Tanner, Jake, Jayden, and Gabriel; siblings Edna Smart, Joy Rushing, George Preston, Bobby Preston and wife Coy, and Rowena Parks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m. at The Christian Worship Center, 879 RR 3404 (Slab Road) in Kingsland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite hospice organization or Silverado Hospice in memory of Hubert L. Preston.